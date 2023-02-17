Robbers loot Rs 22L from Amritsar bank in broad daylight

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 16

Two armed persons looted

Rs 22.48 lakh from a branch of Punjab National Bank at Rani Ka Bagh in broad daylight here on Thursday.

The accused held the bank staff on gunpoint and decamped with the cash.

It took just two-and-a half minutes for the perpetrators to commit the robbery. Ironically, the bank is located just a few metres from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Law and Order) and Additional DCP (Traffic) office. DCP Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said the accused would be arrested soon.

The incident occurred around 12.10 pm. There were 13 persons, including two customers in the bank. There was no guard. The accused wearing a cap and with covered face entered the bank and pointed gun at the staff. He went at the cabin of the cashier and handed over a polythene bag asking him to put in the entire cash. One of his accomplice remained at the gate.