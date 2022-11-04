Robbers murder woman

Tribune News Service

Barnala: A woman was murdered in Sehna village allegedly by robbers. “Some unidentified persons entered the house of victim Amarjeet Kaur, who had come from Canada, along with her husband Lachman Singh last month. Robbers allegedly murdered her and fled with gold and cash. We are conducting further investigations,” said Jagdev Singh, SHO, Sehna. TNS

Zira youth killed in Manila

Ferozepur: Sukhchain Singh of Zira was reportedly killed by some unidentified miscreants in Manila. His father Gurjant Singh said,“Sukhchain’s friends told me on the phone that night he had gone to the market to buy medicine along with his acquaintances where a few unidentified persons killed him.” OC

2 held for child’s murder

Abohar: The Sriganganagar police have arrested a mother and her paramour for killing a five-year-old child (Tushar), whose body was found stacked inside a sack in Padampur.

SI Ramkesh Meena said Suman and Sarvesh Mali have been arrested for the murder. OC

Free eye check-up camps

Chandigarh: The United Sikh Mission will be organising more than 50 free eye check-up camps covering over 400 villages across Punjab in five months. Rashpal Singh Dhindsa, chairman, United Sikh Mission, shared the entire schedule in Chandigarh on Thursday and added that sponsors were mainly NRIs.

