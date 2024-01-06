Robbery case cracked in 24 hrs

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, January 5

The Ferozepur police have cracked a robbery case within 24 hours and arrested one suspect.

SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said the suspect, identified as Vishal, alias Bhola, a resident of city, along with his two unidentified accomplices, robbed Rs 25,000 from one of the shops owned by Prikshit Jaiswal situated near Bansi Gate in the city on Wednesday night.

The SSP said the police nabbed Vishal during a raid and recovered a sum of Rs 8,550 from him along with a pistol, two bullets and a bike.

“The police will soon nab the other accused and the rest of amount shall also be recovered. Nobody will be allowed to take the law into their hands,” said Soni.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ferozepur