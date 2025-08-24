DT
PT
Robotic-assisted cancer surgery facility launched at Punjab's Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital

Robotic-assisted cancer surgery facility launched at Punjab's Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital

This cutting-edge technology enables surgeons to perform complex cancer surgeries with greater precision, minimal blood loss, and quicker recovery times
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 12:57 PM Aug 24, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock file photo
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurated the state-of-the-art Robotic-Assisted Cancer Surgery facility at Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (HBCH&RC), New Chandigarh, Punjab, on the second day of the three-day Homi Bhabha Cancer Conclave (HBCC)-2025.

This cutting-edge technology enables surgeons to perform complex cancer surgeries with greater precision, minimal blood loss, and quicker recovery times.

With this launch, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre has become one of the very few government cancer hospitals in North India to offer robotic-assisted surgical care, ensuring that patients from Punjab and neighboring states have access to world-class cancer treatment without the need to travel outside the region.

Dr Ashish Gulia, Director, HBCH&RC-Punjab, said that the first 80 robotic surgeries for patients in the general category would be provided free of cost.

The conclave, being held at the campus of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Chandigarh, has brought together leading oncologists, researchers, and healthcare experts from across the country to deliberate on the latest innovations in cancer treatment, care, and prevention.

Kataria, who was the chief guest, said, " Today, there are nine centres established across India, two of which are in Punjab — a region that was in dire need of such advanced facilities."

The second edition of Homi Bhabha Cancer Conclave witnessed participation from distinguished medical leaders, including Dr Shripad D Banavali, Director (Academics), Tata Memorial Centre; Dr AK Attri, Director Principal, GMCH-32, Chandigarh, Dr Satyajit Pradhan, Director, HBCH & MPMMCC, Varanasi, and Dr Umesh Mahantshetty, Director, HBCH&RC Vizag.

