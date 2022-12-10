Rocket-propelled grenade many have been smuggled from Pakistan: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

Tribune News Service

Pawan Jaiswar

Amritsar, December 10

A rocket-propelled grenade was fired at a police station in Punjab's border district of Tarn Taran, police said on Saturday with DGP Gaurav Yadav describing it as a military-grade hardware.

According to preliminary information, it is a military-grade hardware, the DGP said, adding that there was a possibility that it was smuggled from across the border.

"There is a clear indication that it is a strategy of the neighbouring nation to bleed India by a thousand cuts," he said.

Director General of Police Yadav, who visited the site, said that according to preliminary investigation conducted so far, the grenade was fired by using the RPG from the highway at 11.22 pm and it hit the Centre of the Sarhali police station.

"We have registered an FIR under UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,) in this regard," the DGP told the media here.

Yadav said police have recovered the rocket launcher and propeller.

Some unidentified people fired the projectile which hit the Saanjh Kendra adjoining the Sarhali police station on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway on Friday night, police said.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said a case under UAPA has been registered.

He said as per preliminary probe, the it was a military grade hardware and is possibly smuggled from Pakistan.

"It was Pakistan's stretagy to bleed India by thousands cuts," he said while adding that we are working in tandem with the BSF and central agencies and will give an appropriate reply to anti national forces.

He said that the number of intrusions by drones has increased manifold on the international border especially in Tarn Taran and Amritsar border belt.

He said the police would investigate into the links of Pakistan-based handlers and their links in North America and Europe.

Earlier in May, a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the Punjab Police's Intelligence headquarters located in Mohali.