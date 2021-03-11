Mohali grenade attack

Rocket-propelled grenade was fired from stationary position, say cops

Investigators recover metal parts and traces of explosive near a brick stack at parking lot

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, May 13

Clearing the air over the firing of RPG on Mohali Intelligence Office on Monday, police official today confirmed that the grenade was launched from a stationary position and not through a moving car.

“It is highly improbable that a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) can be fired from inside a car, leave alone a moving vehicle. The backfire and impact is so much that it cannot be done without a fatality,” said a Punjab Police official who is part of the investigation.

Sources said investigators have recovered metal parts and traces of explosive near a brick stack at the parking lot. In the CCTV footage, it appears that the grenade was fired from a moving car in the darkness but cops said the footage presents a distorted view of the incident.

Kang close to Ludhiana-based singer

Suspect Jagdeep Singh Kang, held in the RPG attack case, hails from Kalaran village near Morinda in Ropar.

Currently, he was staying in Wave Estate, Sector 85, Mohali. The SSOC team nabbed him from Delhi on Thursday. He was produced in the Mohali court and sent in police remand till May 21.

Jagdeep, around 30 years of age, is said to be associated with the Landan gang. Cops said he got in touch with other suspects through his gang members. Jagdeep’s proximity to a Ludhiana-based Punjabi singer is well known.

Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Mundka

26 killed as massive fire engulfs three-storey building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi

Around 60-70 people rescued from the commercial building

Mohali grenade attack LIVE updates: Punjab police arrest main conspirator

Punjab Police crack RPG attack case, Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh is mastermind

Six persons arrested for providing logistic support to attac...

Chintan Shivir: Congress says ‘one family one ticket’ proposal being discussed

Chintan Shivir: Congress set for 1 family, 1 ticket rule; waiver only if wards perform exceptionally for 5 years

Fixed 5 year tenure then a cooling off for 3 years; assessme...

Classes in all Punjab schools to be held in offline mode from May 15 - 31

Classes in all Punjab schools to be held in offline mode from May 15 to May 31

The summer holidays have been scheduled from June 1 to June ...

Challenge to J&K Delimitation: SC asks Centre, J-K Administration, Election Commission to respond

Challenge to J-K delimitation: SC asks Centre, Jammu and Kashmir Administration, Election Commission to respond

Posts the matter for further hearing on August 30

