Rocket-propelled grenade was fired from stationary position, say cops

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, May 13

Clearing the air over the firing of RPG on Mohali Intelligence Office on Monday, police official today confirmed that the grenade was launched from a stationary position and not through a moving car.

“It is highly improbable that a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) can be fired from inside a car, leave alone a moving vehicle. The backfire and impact is so much that it cannot be done without a fatality,” said a Punjab Police official who is part of the investigation.

Sources said investigators have recovered metal parts and traces of explosive near a brick stack at the parking lot. In the CCTV footage, it appears that the grenade was fired from a moving car in the darkness but cops said the footage presents a distorted view of the incident.

Kang close to Ludhiana-based singer

Suspect Jagdeep Singh Kang, held in the RPG attack case, hails from Kalaran village near Morinda in Ropar.

Currently, he was staying in Wave Estate, Sector 85, Mohali. The SSOC team nabbed him from Delhi on Thursday. He was produced in the Mohali court and sent in police remand till May 21.

Jagdeep, around 30 years of age, is said to be associated with the Landan gang. Cops said he got in touch with other suspects through his gang members. Jagdeep’s proximity to a Ludhiana-based Punjabi singer is well known.