Rocky Gang kingpin Gurvinder Singh arrested in Sriganganagar

Fazilka resident Gurvinder Singh (42), who had allegedly taken over the command of Rocky Gang in Punjab after Jaswinder Singh Rocky was shot dead near Timber Trail in Himachal Pradesh in May 2016, was arrested last night by Sriganganagar police.

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An illegal .32 bore pistol, two magazines and a total of 14 cartridges were recovered from his possession.

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Following this, his weapon customer Gurjant Singh alias 'Janta'—was arrested today; a pistol one magazine and six cartridges were recovered from his custody. These weapons had been supplied to him by Gurvinder himself. The police said that Gurvinder was wanted by the Punjab Police as the prime accused in a Fazilka shooting incident. Immediately after the shooting, he fled and took refuge in Sriganganagar.

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Constable Hardev Singh received credible intelligence indicating that Gurvinder was hiding somewhere along the link road off the Abohar route. The cop alerted his superior officers. A police team, led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Mani Ram, rushed to the scene and apprehended Gurvinder. During the search, a .32 bore pistol, a total of 14 cartridges and two magazines were seized.

A case was registered today under the Arms Act.

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Confirming the arrest, a police official stated that Gurvinder served as chief of Rocky Gang for several years. According to sources, eighteen criminal cases are registered against Gurvinder in Punjab. He was the prime accused in the shooting incident that took place at JK Restaurant in the Mehatpur area of Jalandhar in December 2024.

Interrogation of Gurwinder Singh revealed that he had supplied illegal weapons to Gurjant Singh Janta, a resident of Chak 1-L. Police Inspector Mukesh Kumar of the Matili Rathan Police Station, launched a search for Janta along with his team and apprehended him near village Chak 23-Z. A pistol, a magazine and six live cartridges were recovered from his possession. He also has previous criminal cases registered against him. These weapons had been provided to him by Gurvinder himself a short while earlier.

The police are currently subjecting both accused individuals to rigorous interrogation.