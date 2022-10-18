Roll back decision on paddy residue collection: MGNREGA workers

Mansa, October 17
The members of the MGNREGA Workers’ Union have “strongly” opposed the state government’s decision to engage them in the collection of paddy stubble.
The workers staged a protest in Bathinda and Mansa and submitted a memorandum of their demands to the deputy commissioners of respective districts.
Citing that as per the Centre’s scheme, there were fixed categories of works in which MGNREGA workers could be engaged and asking them to collect paddy residue did not fall in any category. The workers said the decision subjected them to “sheer injustice”.
Notably, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal had recently said the MGNREGA workers would be given the work of collecting paddy stubble.
Jagshir Singh, state vice-president of the union, said: “As per the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005, most of the registered workers belong to the Scheduled Caste, backward class or are landless workers. Recently, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal said the MGNREGA workers will be engaged in the collection of paddy stubble. It is in violation of the Act as the workers registered under it can only be engaged in the categories of work mentioned in the Act.”
The vice-president added: “If the state government wants to engage the MGNREGA workers, it must engage them in only the categories of works mentioned in the Act and provide revised minimum wages on its own. We demand that the minister should revoke his decision with immediate effect,” adding that if the long-demands of the workers were not fulfilled, the union would launch a state-wide agitation.
