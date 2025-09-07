DT
Rains batter Abohar villages, roofs of dozens of houses collapse

Locals have demanded the state government to issue compensation without any delay
Raj Sadosh
Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 06:02 PM Sep 07, 2025 IST
A family in Abohar stands among debris after the roof of their house collapsed following incessant rains.
Due to the intermittent rain and the sunshine that followed, houses have started to collapse.

There has been no loss of life so far however, but household goods are getting damaged due to being buried under the debris, which is creating trouble for people — who mostly belong to weaker sections financially.

Locals have demanded the state government to issue compensation without any delay because most of them do not have a roof to live under. Due to heavy rain on Saturday also, incidents of house collapse have been reported in different villages.

Sources said that the roof of Ranjit Singh's house collapsed in village Diwan Khera. Due to this, the household goods got buried. With the help of some people, he managed to took out a few goods.

Village Sarpanch Sunil Kumar said that the victim works as a labourer and his child remains ill, on which a lot of money is being spent. He is no position to reconstruct the roof.

In the village Chuhriwala Dhanna, a woman's house also collapsed. She lives alone after her parents demise a few years back. There is no one to earn in her house. Now, she does not even have a roof to live under.

In village Rajanwali, the roofs of three rooms of a family collapsed today. Due to this, all their belongings got buried and were eventually destroyed. Vinod Kumar said that two families live in these rooms. On Saturday night, suddenly the roofs collapsed. He said that it was fortunate that when the roofs collapsed there was no one inside the rooms. He, too, has no money to reconstruct the roofs.

Roofs of five houses collapsed in Kala Tibba village, about 8 km from Abohar. The victims are below poverty line families.

Earlier, about a dozen roofs had collapsed in Nai Abadi, Sant Nagar, Idgah Basti, Dharam Nagari and Chandigarh Mohalla in Abohar town, one woman had died and five persons were injured in these incidents.   

Official sources said that around 200 claim files have been submitted in the office of the Sub Divisional Magistrate by victims of the rains.

