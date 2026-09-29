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Home / Punjab / Roop Kaur expelled from SAD after claiming more women have approached her with allegations like Chawla rape case

Roop Kaur expelled from SAD after claiming more women have approached her with allegations like Chawla rape case

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:38 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Roop Kaur Sandhu.
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The Shiromani Akali Dal has expelled its Joint Secretary Roop Kaur Sandhu from the party’s primary membership after she claimed that more cases similar to the one involving SGPC member Amarjeet Singh Chawla would be exposed.

The action was announced by Istri Akali Dal president Hargobind Kaur, who said Roop Kaur had been expelled for allegedly committing repeated acts of indiscipline and misconduct. She said the decision was taken after due consultation with the party’s senior leadership.

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On September 19, Roop Kaur had brought the woman from Bahrain before the camera and repeated the allegations contained in an FIR against Chawla in connection with an incident at the sarai of Takht Kesgarh Sahib.

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On Monday, in a social media post, Roop Kaur claimed that after the Bahrain woman’s allegations became public, several other women had contacted her and narrated their experiences.

She claimed that the women had mentioned the names of several well-known persons who had established themselves in religious and political circles in Punjab and abroad. Without naming them, she alleged that some of the persons belonged to prominent Panthic circles.

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Roop Kaur further claimed that she would disclose the identities and alleged conduct of such persons in the coming days and said she would place concrete evidence before the Akal Takht and seek strict action.

She also expressed apprehension about her safety, while stating that she would continue with the proposed disclosures if she remained safe.

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