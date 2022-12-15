Ropar: 2 jail inmates booked for misbehaving with official

Ropar, December 14
The police have booked two inmates allegedly for misbehaving with an assistant superintendent at the District Jail here today. The accused have been identified as Balwinder Singh, a resident of Jeowal village and Vijay Singh of Sadabrat village in Ropar district.
The police said Assistant Superintendent Ashish Kumar had lodged a complaint two months ago on October 26 alleging that both the accused had misbehaved with him and threatened him of dire consequences when he was taking them from their cells for a yoga session in the morning.
ASI Sukhwinder Singh said after receiving legal opinion on the complaint lodged by jail authorities, a case under Section 353, 186, 294, 506 of IPC and 52 A of the Prisons Act had been registered against the duo.
