Ropar: AAP leader among 4 booked for 'misbehaving' with woman schoolteacher

Tribune News Service

Ropar, October 3

The police have booked several people, including a sarpanch and the Aam Aadmi Party’s block in-charge, for allegedly misbehaving with a schoolteacher and uploading the video of the incident.

The accused have been identified as Sarpanch Jaswant Singh of Ballamgarh Mandwara village, AAP block in-charge Krishan Kumar, alias Pappu, Lakhmir Singh and Bikram Singh. Several unidentified persons have also been booked in the case.

A case has been registered under Sections 341 and 500 of the IPC against the accused.

The complainant, Sonia, alleged on March 15, she was on a short leave and when she reached the school at 8.50 am, a large number of people had restrained headmaster Raman Lal Mittal from entering the institute. She claimed that she was also asked the reason for getting late and someone from the crowd reportedly pushed her. Sonia said one of the accused recorded the video and uploaded it.

She alleged as the accused were well-connected, no action was taken against them, despite lodging complaints with the police and the National Commission for Women. “At last, I moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the case registered,” she said.

Denying that the accused had been favoured, Ropar SSP Sandeep Garg said action was taken after getting a legal opinion from the District Attorney.

#ropar