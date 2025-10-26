Ropar achieves milestone: No post-harvest stubble burning cases recorded

In a remarkable achievement for environmental conservation, Ropar district has achieved the distinction of having record zero cases of stubble burning following the paddy harvest this season. The milestone has been confirmed by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) based on satellite imagery data up to October 24.

Ropar Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Singh Walia, while speaking to The Tribune, said that this year’s performance was the result of coordinated efforts made by the agriculture, police and general administration departments. “Not even a single case of stubble burning has been reported after the harvest. This success belongs to our farmers and the district teams who worked tirelessly to ensure full compliance,” he stated.

According to official data, around 40,000 hectares of land in the district was under paddy cultivation this year. The Deputy Commissioner said that the entire paddy yield had already been procured at government mandis, and farmers had now started preparing for sowing rabi crops. He added that farmers had fully adhered to the state government’s ban on stubble burning and had instead adopted eco-friendly and modern techniques such as mulching and the use of Happy Seeders to manage crop residue.

“The farmers of Ropar deserve special appreciation for completely giving up the harmful practice of burning stubble. Their cooperation has made this district a model for sustainable agriculture in Punjab,” Walia said.

Apart from paddy, Ropar has 21,190 hectares under maize, 2,830 hectares under sugarcane, and 121 hectares under other crops such as oilseeds, fodder, and agroforestry. The diversified cropping pattern has also contributed to reducing the environmental impact of agriculture and easing pressure on groundwater resources.

Officials from the agriculture department said that extensive awareness campaigns, field demonstrations, and the timely availability of crop residue management machinery played a crucial role in achieving this goal. The district administration also maintained strict vigilance through the local police and revenue officials to prevent any burning incidents.

Ropar’s clean record this season stands in sharp contrast to several other districts in the state where isolated cases of stubble burning continue to surface despite repeated appeals. The achievement offers a ray of hope for Punjab, often criticised for its seasonal contribution to air pollution across North India.

If replicated statewide, Ropar’s success could mark a turning point in the state’s long-standing struggle against farm fires and their devastating impact on air quality, said Kuldeep Kumar, an environmental activist from Ropar.