Ropar: Auto firm falls prey to online fraudster

Tribune News Service

Ropar, May 29

A fraudster cheated an automobile company and managed to get more than Rs 9 lakh transferred to his bank account. Following a complaint by bank officials, the police have started investigation and traced the money transferee to Uttar Pradesh.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police Randhir Kumar, automobile company owner Radheysham Mehta got a call on his phone from an unidentified man on February 24 that he wanted to buy 10 bikes from him. He also sought a quotation on the company letterhead and two cancelled cheques duly signed on his email address.

The unidentified “buyer”, however, edited the letterhead and a cancelled cheque and sent it to WhattAapp number of the the bank manager by impersonating as Radheysham. He requested her on phone to transfer Rs 9,43,345 into some account through RTGS. The manager tried to verify by dialling the number of Radheysham mentioned in his bank records, but it was not reachable. Following this, the manager tallied the signatures on the cheque submitted through WhattsApp and transferred the money.

The ASP said a case under Section 420, 406, 465, 467, 468, 471 of the IPC and Section 66D of the IT Act had been registered on the complaint of Dr Vijay Joshi, deputy general manager of IDBI Bank. During initial investigation, the address of the transferee has been traced to Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh.