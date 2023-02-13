Ropar BJP ex-president receives death threat

Anandpur Sahib, February 12
Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president of Ropar district and spokesperson of the Punjab unit Jatinder Singh Athwal has received a death threat.
Athwal said he had received death threats from persons calling from foreign mobile phone numbers many times earlier too, but at 8.35 pm on February 5, he received a WhatsApp call. The caller demanded money from him and threatened to kill him if he didn’t pay up the ransom.
He said earlier, a complaint had been lodged with the police in this connection. Now, another complaint had been lodged with the police regarding the death threat, he added.
Anandpur Sahib Station House Officer Simranjit Singh said a case had been registered in this regard.
