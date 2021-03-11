Ropar: BJP stages dharna over power cuts

Tribune News Service

Ropar, May 5

Workers of the BJP district unit staged a dharna outside the mini secretariat here over government’s delay in providing free and 24-hour power supply in the state.

Addressing the gathering, BJP’s district president Jatinder Singh Athwal said the AAP had promised 300 units of free and uninterrupted power during the elections. However, people in state are suffering in scorching head due to long and frequent power cuts while the tariff concession of up to 300 units in electricity bills was a distant dream now, he said.

As many as 14 farmers have committed suicide since April 1 in the state and the law and order situation was also worsened, said Athwal.