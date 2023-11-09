Ropar district jolted by 3.2 magnitude quake

Ropar, November 8
Tremors were felt as a 3.2 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale shook the district after midnight today. The quake was recorded at 1.13 am and a few residents posted about it on social media as well.
Interestingly, the epicenter of the earthquake was noticed in Ropar district. National Center for Seismology (NCS) through a tweet also informed that the distict was struck by an earthquake. “Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.2, occurred on 8.11.2023 at 01:13:12 IST. Latitude: 30.93 and Longitude: 76.43, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Rupnagar, Punjab,” said the NCS in tweet.
Ropar Deputy Commissioner Dr Preeti Yadav said no loss of life or property was reported. The Bhakra Beas Management Authorities also confirmed that there was no damage due to the quake.
