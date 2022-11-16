Ropar girl elected to Aus MC

Our Correspondent

Ropar: An Sikh woman, Amanpreet Kaur, has been elected to the Municipal Council of Adelaide in South Australia. The counting of votes of election was held on November 12. A daughter of former president of Ropar MC Amarjit Singh Satiyal, she had immigrated to Australia 15 years ago after. TNS

Priest held for theft

Abohar: The police have arrested a self-proclaimed priest, Seva Dass, of Muktsar for theft. He was booked on a complaint by Mahavir Meghwal, who said Dass on Monday was travelling with him in his car, which had a bag with Rs 70,000 in it. The suspect reportedly left with the bag near the Hanumangarh railway station. The police nabbed Dass on Tuesday and Rs 15,000 were recovered from him. OC

Crackdown on string sale

Chandigarh: Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Tuesday said the state government had asked all DCs to take action against those selling Chinese kite string. Taking note of a boy’s death in Ropar, the CM had ordered strict action, he said. PTI

Man stabbed to death

Ferozepur: A man, Ranjit Singh of Mehma village, was stabbed by unidentified persons when he was trying to pacify two groups of people engaged in arguments at a wedding function here on Tuesday. The suspects fled the spot. The body has been sent for a post-mortem to the Civil Hospital.