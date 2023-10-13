Ropar hospital officials pulled up for shortage of surgical equipment

Tribune News Service

Ropar, October 12

Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh pulled up Ropar Civil Surgeon, Deputy Medical Commissioner and Senior Medical Officer for poor maintenance and shortage of surgical items at the civil hospital here today.

The minister who was visiting the hospital said that it was the responsibility of the Civil Surgeon and Senior Medical Officer to ensure availability of all required surgical items and medicines at the hospital.

A section of the media had highlighted the shortage of several medicines and other items including syringes, suture thread and IV set in the hospital for which the patients or their attendants had to make arrangements themselves.

Late in the night when all the chemist shops are closed, patients reaching the emergency ward had to procure these items from private hospitals on their own.

Interacting with mediapersons, the minister said that he visited the hospital after knowing about the non-availability and has directed the officials concerned to make arrangements so that the patients are not harassed.

