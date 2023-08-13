Ropar locals up in arms over overflowing sewage

Tribune News Service

Ropar, August 12

Residents of the Shampura locality here staged a protest over delay in the repair of the sewage system on Thursday. A protester said that they had been forced to wade through streets inundated with sewage for the last 10 days now.

The protest began around 11 am today when a large number of people, led by municipal council president Sanjay Verma and councillors Mohit Sharma, Amarjit Singh Jolly, Sarabjit Singh, Charanjit Singh and Congress spokesman Sukhdev Singh, sat on dharna at the Railon road, blocking traffic for three hours.

The protesters alleged that the government was averse to addressing the issues faced by them because the civic body was dominated by councillors from the Congress party.

The protesters lifted the dharna at 2 pm after SDM Harbans Singh visited the spot and issued directions to the officials concerned to take remedial steps immediately.

