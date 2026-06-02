Ropar mining raids: 7 poclains, 8 tippers seized; fake plates, hidden owners point to Rs 28 lakh-a-night racket

What began as one of the biggest anti-illegal mining operations in recent years has exposed a deeper, more complex network operating in the Swan and Sutlej riverbeds of Ropar district. The seizure of seven poclain machines and eight tippers during coordinated late-night raids in the Nangal subdivision has revealed the alleged use of fake identities, concealed machinery ownership, and the enormous profits generated through illegal mineral extraction.

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Officials described the operation as the largest seizure of poclain machines in a single raid in the district. Six excavators were seized during a chase in the riverbeds, while another machine was seized in a parallel operation led by Mining Department. However, the seizures have also revealed the methods allegedly adopted by those engaged in illegal mining.

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According to highly placed sources, most of the seized poclain machines did not carry registration numbers, making it difficult for authorities to immediately establish ownership. As a result, FIRs were registered based on the chassis numbers of the machines rather than the names of their owners.

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Sources further disclosed that one of the seized tippers was allegedly operating with a fake registration plate that actually belonged to a scooter. Officials believe the use of fake plates and unregistered heavy machinery is increasingly being employed to avoid identification and legal action.

Sources claimed that a few of the seized poclain machines were linked to individuals who publicly campaign against illegal mining or to their close associates. Though ownership records are still being examined, the development has raised questions about the interests operating behind the trade.

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The case has been registered under provisions of the Punjab Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, under which illegal mining is a cognisable offence. However, sources revealed that some officers involved in the operation had recommended adding charges of theft of government property, arguing that sand, gravel, and other minerals extracted from riverbeds are government property. Such charges, they said, would have made the release of the seized vehicles and machinery far more difficult. Eventually, authorities proceeded only under mining laws.

The raids have also provided a glimpse into the scale of the alleged illegal mining business. According to estimates shared by sources in Mining Department, a single poclain machine can fill approximately 20 tippers during one night of operation. With seven machines allegedly active, around 140 tipper-loads of material could be extracted from the Swan and Sutlej riverbeds in a single night.

The material is reportedly sold to nearby stone crushers at approximately Rs 20,000 per tipper load. Based on these estimates, officials believe the machinery seized during the operation could have been facilitating the theft of mineral resources worth nearly Rs 28 lakh every night.

The findings have also highlighted concerns regarding enforcement. Under existing provisions, Mining Department can impose penalties of up to Rs 5 lakh on each seized poclain machine and Rs 2 lakh on every seized tipper. The law also permits authorities to increase penalties up to ten times in serious cases. However, sources admitted that the enhanced penalty provisions have rarely been invoked.

The latest operation has shifted attention from the seized machinery to the network allegedly operating behind it. Investigators are now expected to focus on ownership patterns, transport chains, and buyers of illegally extracted material as authorities’ attempt to dismantle a trade that appears far larger than previously believed.