Ropar: Missing man's body found buried, 1 booked

Ropar, March 28
The Samrala police today recovered the body of a missing 38-year-old man buried in sand near Chamkaur Sahib. The deceased has been identified as Surinder Singh, a resident of Haidon Kotla village. He was missing since March 24.
Samrala Deputy Superintendent of Police HS Khaira said Surinder worked at a factory and had left home on a bike at 7.30 am for his work. He said his relatives failed to connect with him on his mobile phone.
He said the motorycle of the deceased was found near Bassi Gujran village in Chamkaur Sahib two days ago by the police.
Khaira said the police had registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against Laddoo, a colleague of the deceased on the complaint of Surinder’s relatives who alleged he tried to mislead them over his whereabouts. The body had been sent for post-mortem, said the DSP.
