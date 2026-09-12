Ropar MLA flags industrial pollution from Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial belt into Sutlej

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ropar Dinesh Chadha raised serious concerns over the dumping of untreated industrial waste and sewage from Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial belt into the Sirsa River, which subsequently flows into the Sutlej River.

Addressing a press conference, Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha said, “During a visit to the Baddi area, our team found several local drains and rivulets carrying industrial waste into the Sirsa River. Pharmaceutical waste, acids and other industrial effluents are being discharged through drains at various locations. This industrial waste eventually reaches the Sirsa and then the Sutlej, directly affecting Punjab’s water resources and spreading cancer.”

Advertisement

The AAP MLA stated, “The BBN industrial belt has around 2,200 industries. Of these, around 1,000 generate liquid waste, while only a limited number of units—around 377—are sending their effluent to the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP). More than 600 industries are discharging their effluent through drains instead of sending it for proper treatment.”

Advertisement

He also raised concerns over the inadequate sewage treatment infrastructure in Baddi.

The Ropar MLA pointed out, “Baddi has an officially recorded population of about 2.2 lakh, while the actual population is estimated to be around four lakh because of the large migrant and industrial workforce. Even for the officially recorded population, the sewage treatment requirement is estimated at around 32 MLD (million litres per day), against which only a 5 MLD sewage treatment plant is presently operational.”

Advertisement

He also highlighted concerns over solid waste management in the area, stating, “The Shivalik Solid Waste facility in Majra is also facing protests by local residents, and the waste is not being adequately treated.”

Dinesh Chadha added, “The issue has already reached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) through my petition, and the Tribunal has sought responses from the governments of Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. The Sutlej water is used by people in Punjab for drinking as well as irrigation, making pollution entering the river from upstream a serious concern.”

Urging the Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Central governments to act immediately, the AAP MLA asserted, “Immediate action must be taken against the discharge of untreated industrial waste and sewage, and the industrial effluent of the BBN belt must be properly treated before disposal.” He also called for adequate sewage treatment infrastructure in Baddi.

He emphasised, “Punjab cannot be expected to protect its water resources while untreated industrial waste continues to enter the Sutlej from upstream areas.”

He questioned the role of the concerned pollution control, environmental and administrative authorities and urged them to take action to safeguard Punjab’s water resources and public health.