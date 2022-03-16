Ropar MLAs visit hospitals, meet mining officials

Ropar, March 15
MLAs Dr Charanjit Singh (Chamkaur Sahib) and Harjot Singh Bains (Anandpur Sahib) held a meeting with mining officials and asked them to keep a strict check on illegal quarrying.
Dr Charanjit Singh also visited a government hospital at Morinda. He said the staff there raised the issues of cleanliness, sewage disposal and shortage of instruments. Efforts would be made to address these problems immediately, he said, adding he the work on the proposed trauma centre would be step up.
Bains visited the Nangal Civil Hospital. He was informed by the staff members that they were not paid for the past 10 months. The new MLA also held a meeting with mining officials to keep a check on the malpractice.
Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha interacted with locals as well as district officials to assess the ground realities. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann swearing-in LIVE updates: Khatkar Kalan all decked up as Mann to take oath as Punjab CM
10,000 policemen deployed | Traffic on Ropar-Balachaur road ...
Ambala IAF officers to join 'accidental' missile firing probe
Nothing but a case of accidental firing, says US | Pakistan ...
'New Covid variant emerging', experts advise caution
The new variant is a mix of Delta and Omicron
India taking up Russian discounted oil offer will not be US sanctions violation: White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was addressing her dai...
Militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
Search operation turns into an encounter when the militants ...