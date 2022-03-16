Ropar MLAs visit hospitals, meet mining officials

Tribune News Service

Ropar, March 15

MLAs Dr Charanjit Singh (Chamkaur Sahib) and Harjot Singh Bains (Anandpur Sahib) held a meeting with mining officials and asked them to keep a strict check on illegal quarrying.

Dr Charanjit Singh also visited a government hospital at Morinda. He said the staff there raised the issues of cleanliness, sewage disposal and shortage of instruments. Efforts would be made to address these problems immediately, he said, adding he the work on the proposed trauma centre would be step up.

Bains visited the Nangal Civil Hospital. He was informed by the staff members that they were not paid for the past 10 months. The new MLA also held a meeting with mining officials to keep a check on the malpractice.

Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha interacted with locals as well as district officials to assess the ground realities. —