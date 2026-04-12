Ropar on edge: 70 villages face landslide threat post 2025 monsoon floods

With monsoon season barely three months away, nearly 70 villages in Punjab’s Ropar district are facing an imminent landslide threat, even as promised protection works remain stalled more than six months after last year’s devastation caused by floods in the Sutlej River.

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The villages most severely affected include Bhabhour Sahib, Bara Pind Upper, Pingwari, Surewal Upper, Dolowal Upper, Manguwal Deewari, Talwara, Swamipur, Meghpur, Manakpur, Gambhirpur Upper, Dasgrain and Bhanam.

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These habitations are located either along the riverbanks or on vulnerable hill slopes, making them particularly prone to soil erosion and land subsidence.

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The crisis traces back to the 2025 monsoon, when heavy rainfall and flooding in the Sutlej triggered landslides across several parts of the district. In villages such as Bhabhour Sahib and Bara Pind near Bharatgarh, large cracks developed in residential structures and agricultural land, rendering many homes unsafe.

Despite the scale of the damage, residents allege that little has changed on the ground since then.

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“When the disaster struck, leaders from all parties visited our villages and assured immediate relief. But months have passed and no work has begun,” said Ram Kumar, a resident of Bhabhour Sahib.

“With the monsoon approaching again, we are living in constant fear,” he added.

Villagers say the proposed solution, construction of retaining walls along the Sutlej River to prevent further erosion, has not moved beyond the planning stage.

Many families continue to live in partially damaged homes, while some have shifted to temporary shelters, fearing that further landslides could push their houses towards the river.

Administrative sources reveal that delays in initiating the protection works are largely due to funding constraints. The local administration had approached both the soil conservation department and the Public Works Department (PWD) to take up the project. However, both departments reportedly cited a lack of funds, leading to a prolonged stalemate.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, who represents the Anandpur Sahib Assembly constituency, when contacted, acknowledged the seriousness of the issue.

He said he has taken up the matter with the government and sought financial assistance under the State Disaster Management Fund (SDMF).

“Approximately Rs 70 crore is required to carry out the necessary protection works, including the construction of retaining walls along the vulnerable stretches,” Bains said, adding, “I have strongly pitched the case for funding from the SDMF and am hopeful that the funds will be released soon.”

However, for residents, hope is wearing thin. The absence of visible progress has led to growing frustration, with many questioning the delay in decision-making despite clear evidence of risk.

Locals warn that if timely intervention is not undertaken, the coming monsoon could exacerbate the damage, potentially leading to loss of property and even lives.

Experts point out that continuous erosion along the Sutlej riverbanks, coupled with weakened soil structures due to last year’s floods, has made the region highly unstable.

Without preventive engineering measures such as retaining walls and slope stabilisation, the likelihood of further landslides remains high.

As the countdown to the monsoon begins, villagers say they feel abandoned. Their demand is urgent that the immediate execution of promised protection works be ensured before nature strikes again.

For now, the fate of these 70 villages hangs in the balance, caught between bureaucratic delays and the relentless forces of nature.