Ropar police arrest 6 members of Bhagwanpuria gang; seize 12 pistols

Tribune News Service

Ropar, January 2

The district police claimed to have arrested six accomplices of dreaded gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and seized 12 pistols along with 50 live cartridges here on Monday.

SSP Vivek Sheel Soni at a press conference.

One of the accused, Varinderpal Singh, was allegedly operating under the code name 777 from Amritsar jail.

SSP Vivek Sheel Soni at a press conference said the accused were also involved in smuggling of weapons and drugs in the state on a large scale. Earlier on December 15, the police had arrested four such accused and recovered four pistols from them.

Soni said that while pursuing the clues got from interrogation of the four accused arrested on December 15 the police took custody of Arshdeep Singh alias Fouji who was lodged at Amritsar jail. It was also found that Varinderpal Singh alias Vicky also lodged in Amritsar jail was operating under the code name of 777 and had been supplying arms through his accomplices in different parts of the state. He was also brought to Ropar on production warrant for further investigation and arrested, said the SSP.

Following their interrogation conducted by a team including SP (investigation) Manvinderbir Singh and deputy SP (investigation) Talwinder Singh, Ropar CIA Inspector Satnam Singh recovered a total of 12 pistols and 50 live cartridges in the case.

One more gang member has also been identified, who will be arrested soon, he said. Beside Arshdeep and Varinder those arrested were identified as Rishav, Pardeep Singh and Jaspal Singh, all residents of Amritsar, and Pargat Singh of Chhota Samana village near Morinda.

Soni said all the arrested accused had already been facing cases under the Arms Act or drug smuggling in districts of Amritsar, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur.