Ropar police arrest inter-state drug smuggler, recover one kg heroin

143 grams of gold ornaments, Rs 1 lakh drug money and Fortuner SUV also recovered

The accused in Ropar police custody on Sunday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Ropar, July 30

The district police have arrested a wanted interstate drug smuggler, Sohan Lal alias Kala, along with his 4 associates and recovered 1 kg of heroin from them. Besides, 143 grams of gold ornaments, Rs 1 lakh drug money and a Fortuner SUV was also recovered from them.

Kala is already facing 9 FIRs under NDPS Act at Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Solan and Baddi. At Hoshiarpur, 520 grams of heroin was allegedly recovered from him last year and later he was declared a proclaimed offender inthe case.

Addressing a press conference, Ropar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said the district police had arrestedGaurav Kumar alias Happy of Ghanauli village near Ropar on June 22 after 300 gm of heroin was recovered from him. During investigation, Sandeep Singh of Nalagarh and Sukhpreet Singh alias Honey, a resident of Amritsar, were also named in the case.

Following this, Sukhpreet Singh was arrested on June 26 while Sandeep Singh was arrested from Riteor village near Nalagarh yesterday.

On tracking the backward linkages of the accused, Sohan Lal, a resident of Dhandia village near Banga in SBS Nagar district along with three others, identified as Poonam alias Mona, wife of accused Gaurav, Baljit Singh alias Beeta of Cheecha village, Amritsar and Veer Singhalias Veeru of Atari near Amritsar were arrested near Jot Palace at Bunga Sahib on Ropar-Kiratpur Sahib road, said the SSP.

Soni said the accused will be produced in the court today to obtain their police remand.

