Ropar police bust contract killing module with overseas links, 5 arrested

The Ropar Police have uncovered and foiled a contract killing plot with international links, arresting five accused after an encounter in Rolu Majra village under the Chamkaur Sahib police station.

Ropar SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said the police acted on precise intelligence indicating that a group of armed men had assembled at the house of Ranjit Singh, a native of Rolu Majra who is currently residing in Italy. The group had allegedly been hired to execute a contract killing, with robbery also part of the plan.

Based on the information, joint teams of the district police were formed and dispatched to the spot. When the police cordoned off the area and asked the suspects to surrender, the accused opened fire. In retaliatory firing, accused Karanveer Singh, alias Kanwa, sustained a bullet injury to his leg and was taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

The SSP said a case was initially registered under Sections 399 and 402 of the Indian Penal Code for preparation and assembly to commit dacoity. As the investigation progressed and evidence of a planned assassination emerged, sections relating to attempt to murder were added. Given the nature of the conspiracy and its alleged ideological and overseas links, provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were also invoked.

Police investigations have revealed that Ranjit Singh, who had recently visited his native village before returning to Italy, is associated with the management committee of Gurdwara Kalgidhar Sahib and had opposed certain fundamentalist activities. This opposition allegedly led to him being identified as a target. The murder contract, police said, was arranged by criminals operating from abroad, using contacts based in Greece and Dubai to coordinate the execution on the ground.

During searches, the police recovered a cache of illegal weapons, including three .32 bore pistols, one .315 bore country-made firearm, along with live cartridges and magazines. All the recovered arms were unlicensed.

The arrested accused have been identified as Karanveer Singh, alias Kanwa, Akash Rana, Vansh Shori, Gurkamal Singh, alias Kamal, and Karandeep Singh, alias Kanu. According to police records, Karanveer Singh was already wanted in two murder cases and several firing incidents.

The SSP said the investigation was now focused on identifying the overseas handlers who issued the contract, tracing the weapon supply chain and dismantling the wider network involved in contract killings and targeted crimes. The police expect further arrests and major disclosures as the probe continues.