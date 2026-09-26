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Home / Punjab / Ropar police summons 3 for questioning in Amarjit Singh Chawla rape case

Ropar police summons 3 for questioning in Amarjit Singh Chawla rape case

Police officials said a look-out circular (LOC) has also been issued for SAD senior vice-president Chawla

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Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 07:58 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Amarjit Singh Chawla. Photo: Tribune file
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Nearly five weeks after registering a rape case against former SGPC member and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) senior vice-president Amarjit Singh Chawla, the Ropar police has stepped up its investigation by summoning three persons linked to the case for questioning.

Police have summoned Mohan Singh, a driver posted at Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib; Malkiat Singh Khalsa, head granthi at Golden Temple and a resident of Amritsar; and Papinder Kaur, wife of former SGPC member Amarjit Singh Khalsa and a resident of Ludhiana. They have been directed to join the investigation at the Anandpur Sahib police station on September 28.

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Police officials said a look-out circular (LOC) had also been issued for Chawla. He had left for Canada on August 14, before the registration of the case against him.

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The development comes against the backdrop of an FIR registered at the Anandpur Sahib police station on August 21 against Chawla under Sections 64, 127(2) and 351(2) of the BNS, relating to rape, wrongful confinement, and criminal intimidation. The case has since snowballed into a major controversy involving SGPC, SAD and Sikh religious institutions.

According to the FIR, a woman from Punjab’s Malwa region alleged that Chawla established contact with her, made certain assurances or representations and subsequently sexually exploited her. The allegations relate to a series of incidents between February 27 and August 19, including an alleged incident at Bhai Bachittar Singh Yatri Niwas in Anandpur Sahib. The complainant has also reportedly recorded her statement before a judicial magistrate.

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Chawla has denied the allegations. In a video message released on September 16, he described the case as false and fabricated and alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched against him.

The police investigation had come under scrutiny after no arrest was made for nearly a month following registration of the FIR.

The police are now seeking to question individuals who could shed light on different aspects of the allegations and the complainant’s stay at the SGPC-run accommodation.

The case has also triggered questions about the functioning of SGPC institutions. The complainant, according to reports, had stayed at an SGPC-run accommodation in Anandpur Sahib. On September 23, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami announced the constitution of a four-member committee to inquire into the controversy. SGPC has said departmental action was initiated after the matter came to its notice.

Meanwhile, the religious fallout has been significant. On September 20, the Akal Takht excommunicated Chawla from the Khalsa Panth and also took action against additional head granthi Malkit Singh in connection with the controversy. The decree barred the two from holding positions in Sikh institutions.

Chawla subsequently questioned the Akal Takht action, maintaining that he had not been given an adequate opportunity to present his side and reiterating that the allegations were false.

The political fallout has continued as well. The SAD (Punar Surjit) faction submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on September 24 seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the case.

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