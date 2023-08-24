Ropar receives heavy rain, admn issues alert

Tribune News Service

Ropar, August 23

The rain in the region since yesterday coupled with the increase in the water level at Bhakra Dam has again put the district administration on the tenterhooks. While Ropar and it’s adjoining areas of Nangal and Anandpur Sahib have received a substantial rainfall, the rain in Himachal Pradesh has led to the increased flow of water in tributaries of the Sutlej.

Ganguwal and Kotla near Anandpur Sahib received 81.2 mm and 51 mm of rain during 24 hours till 8 am today. Similarly, Nangal and Lohand had received 29.6 mm and 32 mm, respectively.

Due to rain, the Bhakra Dam also recorded the water level of 1,674.30 against its maximum capacity of 1,680 feet with the inflow up to 1,42,401 cusecs in the afternoon.

The BBMB authorities, keeping in view the flooding in several parts of the state, have decided to absorb a major portion of water and released a mere 58,400 cusecs throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the level of water in the Swan and the Sarsa, the tributaries of the Sutlej, was near danger point in the afternoon, following which the district administration has alerted the people living near the rivers, cautioning them against going near the riverbed.

Ropar Drainage Department XEN Harshant Kumar said the situation was under control and there was no chance of flood in the coming days.

