Ropar residents block highway in protest

Tribune News Service

Ropar, July 10

There is no respite from flood fury as a large number of areas, particularly in the countryside, remained inundated in Ropar district for second consecutive day today. Power outages and stoppage of drinking water supply in a majority of areas have further aggravated the situation.

Irked over no remedial steps being taken to drain out water from their locality, Basant Nagar residents staged protest on the Ropar-Chandigarh road. Basant Nagar has been the worst hit in Ropar town as it’s located in a low-lying area. The situation turned alarming when the water level in the area increased to more than five feet at several spots after adjoining Majri choe developed a breach.

Claiming they had lost everything due to the flood, the protesters said their houses would collapse if the administration failed to drain out water soon.

Ropar Deputy Commissioner Preeti Yadav claimed that four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with one team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) had been working to rescue stranded people. Besides, one Army unit had also been deployed at Chamkaur Sahib, she said.