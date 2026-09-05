Ropar sambar 'poaching': DFO asked to submit report in 10 days

The Chief Wildlife Warden, Saurabh Gupta, has marked an inquiry into the alleged killing of a sambar in the agricultural fields of Pagri Majra village in the Nurpur area of Ropar to the DFO Wildlife, Ropar. The inquiry has been ordered amid allegations that wildlife officials in charge of the Nurpur area failed to take timely action despite being informed about the incident.

As per the complainants, who are residents of the village where the sambar was killed, the animal allegedly died after coming into contact with an electric current laid in the fields to poach wild animals on August 25. They have alleged that the department was informed about the incident, but no immediate action was taken. They have further alleged that the carcass was subsequently removed from the original spot and dumped at another location.

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One of the serious allegations raised by the complainants is that the horns of the sambar were removed and allegedly sold to some influential persons. The complaint has sought an investigation into the circumstances in which the animal died, the handling of its carcass and the alleged removal and disposal of its horns.

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The complainants have also raised questions over the alleged lapses in the handling of the case. They have specifically sought a detailed scientific investigation, including a post-mortem and forensic examination, to establish the exact cause of death.

Among the major concerns is that wildlife department officials should have got DNA analysis of the deceased animal conducted, which could have helped establish its identity and preserve scientific evidence linked to the circumstances that caused its death.

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The sambar is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act. The allegations have, therefore, raised questions over the manner in which the death of the protected animal and the subsequent handling of its carcass were dealt with by the field-level authorities.

Complainants seek inspection of electrocution site

The complainants have demanded that the site of the alleged electrocution be inspected and the electrical connection suspected to have caused the death be examined. They have also sought statements of people connected with the incident, verification of CCTV footage and examination of other available evidence.

They have further demanded that the role of officials who were allegedly informed about the incident be examined and responsibility fixed if any negligence or dereliction of duty is established. The alleged removal of the horns has also been sought to be investigated to establish whether they were removed from the carcass and subsequently sold.

DFO asked to submit report within 10 days

As per the documents available with The Tribune, the complaint has been forwarded by the Chief Wildlife Warden to the DFO Wildlife, Ropar. The DFO Wildlife, Ropar, has been directed to complete the inquiry within 10 days and file a report.

The inquiry by the DFO Wildlife, Ropar, is now expected to examine not only the cause of the sambar’s death but also the alleged delay in departmental action. The handling of the carcass, the alleged disposal of its horns and whether scientific evidence, including DNA analysis, was appropriately preserved are also subjects of the investigation.