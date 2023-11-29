Ropar to get new Rs 27-crore road link to Baddi, Nalagarh

Tribune News Service

Ropar, November 28

The district is set to get a better road connectivity with industrial towns of Baddi and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh as the state government has approved Rs 27 crore for the stretch, which will begin from Majri Ghat.

In reply to a question of Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha in the Assembly today, PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh informed the House that Rs 27 crore had been released to provide road connectivity to the people in Ghat area of Punjab to the industrial towns of Himachal Pradesh.

Chadha said Chief Minsiter Bhagwant Mann had fulfilled a long-pending demand of residents of this area.

Hundreds of locals commute daily from Ropar to Baddi and Nalagarh on a track through fields, which remains closed during monsoon. Thus, commuters have to go via Siswan by covering a distance of 37 km. This new stretch would reduce the distance in Purkhali to Bardar area to just 12 km.

Chadha said a 2.5-km long and 5.5 metre wide road would be constructed from Himachal Pradesh border to Majri Ghat village.

Besides, widening and strengthening of Majri Ghat to Purkhali to Haripur to Siswan Chowk would also be carried out under the project, said the MLA.

