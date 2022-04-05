Ropar villagers oppose cement firm expansion

Tribune News Service

Arun Sharma

Ropar, April 4

Ropar villages opposed the expansion of Ambuja cement plant during a hearing of objections organised by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) near the factory in Daburji village today.

Hundreds of local residents participated in the hearing, claiming the industrial activity has polluted the air, causing an irreparable loss to people’s health and environment alike ever since the factory was built in 1995.

The company management tried to push its employees inside the venue apparently to influence the vote in its favour, but aggrieved villagers didn’t allow them to get in.

Sumeet Chadha, manufacturing cluster head of Ambuja Cement, said: “The management has been seeking permission to increase the production capacity from 3.4 million tonne per annum to 5.4 million tonne. In all, 659 persons are employed at the factory and nearly 100 more will get jobs after the proposed expansion is completed.”

He further said that of the Rs 350 crore proposed investment, Rs 55 crore would be spent on pollution control measures. “Besides, six-acre land has already been purchased near the factory for plantation.”

The villagers, however, were not convinced. They posed several questions about the alleged failure of the company to check air and water pollution in nearby villages. They also alleged the company had manipulated ambient air quality studies.

Chadha, however, claimed that all parameters set by the Union Ministry of Environment were met while conducting the studies.

Tejinder Singh, former sarpanch of Lohgarh Fidde village, said villagers could not trust the company management over its claim of keeping pollution in check.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha, who was present on the occasion, said the proceedings of the hearing would be submitted to the Central government.

20K Affected

Nearly 20,000 residents of Lohgarh Fidde, Chandpur, Dakala, Daburji, Ratanpura and Nuhon villages have been suffering the most because of their close proximity of the cement factory.