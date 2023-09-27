Ropar youth flees without paying fuel bill, arrested

Ropar, September 26
The district police have arrested a youth of Azamgarh after he fled from a petrol pump at nearby Bharatgarh village allegedly without paying fuel bill. A pistol and four cartridges were also seized from him.
Accused Divyansh got his car tank filled with diesel worth Rs 2,000 on September 22 and fled the spot without paying the bill. The police traced him at nearby Bara Pind and seized a pistol with cartridges from him. He was also using a forged sticker of MLA on his vehicle.
