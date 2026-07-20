Ropar Zila Parishad seeks reciprocal entry tax on Himachal vehicles

The Ropar Zila Parishad on Monday passed a resolution seeking levy of an entry tax on vehicles entering the district from the neighbouring hill state of Himachal Pradesh.

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The resolution was moved during a meeting of the Zila Parishad by AAP MLA from Ropar, Dinesh Chadha, who is also a member of the Parishad. The proposal would be forwarded to the Punjab Government for approval under the provisions of the Punjab Panchayati Raj Act.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Chadha said the Zila Parishad was empowered under Section 189 of the Punjab Panchayati Raj Act to impose taxes and fees. The proposed levy was aimed at generating funds for the maintenance of rural roads that were being extensively used and damaged by vehicles coming from Himachal Pradesh.

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The rural road network in Ropar district is witnessing heavy movement of commercial vehicles and other traffic originating from Himachal Pradesh. This has led to significant damage to village roads. The funds collected through the proposed tax can be utilised for improving and maintaining the rural road infrastructure, Chadha said.

He said the proposal has demanded a reciprocal tax, under which vehicles from Himachal Pradesh entering Ropar district would be charged an amount equivalent to the tax imposed by Himachal on vehicles from Punjab.

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“The members of the Zila Parishad have unanimously proposed that the same amount of tax being charged by Himachal Pradesh on Punjab vehicles should be levied on Himachal vehicles entering the district. Since the Panchayati Raj Act provides powers to the Zila Parishad to impose such taxes, I am hopeful that the Punjab Government will approve the proposal,” Chadha said.

The latest move revives a long standing demand that has repeatedly surfaced in border areas of Punjab, particularly in Nangal and Anandpur Sahib, where residents and transporters have complained about taxes collected by Himachal Pradesh at its entry barriers.

In June 2025, the Nangal Municipal Council had also passed a similar resolution proposing a reciprocal entry tax on vehicles from Himachal Pradesh. However, the proposal has remained pending with the Punjab Government and has not yet received approval.

Former Nangal Municipal Councillor Paramjit Singh Pamma, who had originally moved the resolution in the municipal council, welcomed the Zila Parishad's decision.

“Although our proposal is still awaiting approval, I welcome the initiative taken by the Ropar Zila Parishad and MLA Dinesh Chadha,” Pamma said.

Several organisations from Punjab had come together to form a Joint Sangharsh Committee to oppose the entry tax of Himachal. A section of Nihangs had also imposed symbolic Khalsa tax on vehicles of Himachal entering state which create uproar in Himachal.

Recently, the Joint Sangharsh Committee against entry tax submitted a petition to the President of India seeking directions to the Himachal Pradesh Government under Articles 256 and 257 of the Constitution. The committee contended that the toll barriers erected on National Highways were contrary to the spirit of free inter-state movement and requested the Centre to intervene for their removal.

With the Ropar Zila Parishad now formally backing the demand for a reciprocal levy, the issue is expected to trigger fresh political debate between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.