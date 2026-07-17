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Home / Punjab / Ropar’s 7-year-old Teghbir Singh becomes world’s youngest to scale 6,111-metre peak

Ropar’s 7-year-old Teghbir Singh becomes world’s youngest to scale 6,111-metre peak

Adds another milestone to his mountaineering achievements

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Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 09:44 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Seven-year-old Teghbir Singh who became world’s youngest to scale 6,111-metre peak.
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Seven-year-old Teghbir Singh from Punjab’s Ropar district has scripted history by becoming the world’s youngest person to successfully summit a mountain higher than 6,000 metres.

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At the age of 7 years and 10 months, Teghbir scaled Mount Yunam (6,111 metres) in the Zanskar Range of Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul region, surpassing the previous record held by Mumbai’s Kaamya Karthikeyan, who climbed a 6,000-plus-metre peak at the age of 9 years and 11 months in 2017.

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A Class III student of Shivalik Public School, Ropar, Teghbir began the expedition on July 7 and reached the summit on July 13 after a six-day climb that included acclimatisation to high altitude, low oxygen levels and sub-zero temperatures.

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Speaking to The Tribune, his father, Sukhinderdeep Singh, said Teghbir reached the summit at 2.50 pm on July 13 after nearly nine hours of trekking through challenging terrain. The ascent has been certified by Parvatam Expedition and Travel, which issued a Certificate of Ascent recording the date, time and his exact age at the time of the climb.

Seven-year-old Teghbir Singh who became world’s youngest to scale 6,111-metre peak.

Seven-year-old Teghbir Singh with his father Sukhinderdeep Singh.

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“I knew it was going to be difficult, but I reached the summit,” said an elated Teghbir, adding that months of preparation helped him overcome the harsh conditions.

His father, a hospital administrator in Ropar, said Teghbir had trained for nearly six months for the expedition. Earlier this year, he completed the 235-km Annapurna Circuit trek in Nepal, which served as crucial preparation for the high-altitude climb.

Teghbir underwent specialised training under retired coach Bikramjit Singh Ghuman, focusing on cardiovascular fitness, lung capacity, endurance and acclimatisation. The expedition included three days of acclimatisation at the base camp, followed by a demanding trek to the summit camp and two nights in mountain tents amid high winds and freezing temperatures before the final ascent.

His mother, Dr Manpreet Kaur, a gynaecologist, said maintaining a disciplined diet throughout the training and expedition played a key role in his achievement.

Despite his young age, Teghbir has already built an impressive mountaineering record. In April this year, he became the world’s youngest person to complete the 235-km Annapurna Circuit trek in Nepal. In June 2025, at the age of 6 years and 7 months, he became the youngest person to scale Mount Elbrus, Europe’s highest peak, earning the Punjab State Award.

Earlier, in August 2024, he became the youngest Asian to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak, securing entries in the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records. He had also reached the Everest Base Camp in Nepal in April 2024, when he was 5 years and 7 months old.

The young mountaineer was honoured at the Akal Takht in July 2025 for bringing glory to the Sikh community.

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