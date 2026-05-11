Ropar’s Mani Mahesh Sharma secures 2nd rank in Punjab Class 10 board exams

Bringing laurels to Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Chanoli Bassi in Ropar, Mani Mahesh Sharma secured second position in Punjab in the Class 10 examinations results declared by the Punjab School Education Board, scoring 645 out of 650 marks (99.23 per cent).

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The achievement sparked celebrations at the school as Mani received a warm welcome from principal Sharanjit Kaur, teachers and fellow students after the results were declared on Monday.

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Principal Kaur described Mani as an exceptionally talented student and said his list of achievements was long. She expressed confidence and said he would become a senior officer in future.

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She said Mani had earlier secured 11th rank in Punjab in Class 8 and had also topped the state in the meritorious examination by securing 132 out of 150 marks.

The principal said the success of the student reflected the improving standards of government schools in Punjab. She added that the school had been equipped with modern facilities, including projectors and separate Punjabi and English medium classes under the Punjab government’s education reforms.

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Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and Ropar MLA Dinesh Kumar Chadha congratulated the student, his family and the school staff for the achievement.

Mani credited his parents and teachers for his success. He said the teachers guided students with great dedication and even took extra classes.

He said he followed a self-prepared timetable, giving equal time to every subject, while also keeping time aside for sports and recreation.

Sharing his future plans, Mani said he aspires to become an IPS officer after clearing the UPSC examination.

His father Vijay Kumar Sharma, a Punjabi teacher at the same school, said both he and his wife Monica Sharma, an SST teacher at Government High School, Saskaur, had chosen government schools for the education of their two sons due to the improving educational standards and facilities available there.