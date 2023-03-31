'Ropeways to boost tourism in Punjab'

Chandigarh, March 30
Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Maan has applauded the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh for agreeing to jointly develop ropeway projects in the Anandpur Sahib-Naina Devi and Pathankot-Dalhousie regions.The project is expected to boost the socio-economic development of both states and facilitate tourism.
The minister said the ropeway project would be a major attraction for tourists and was expected to bring a significant boost to the local economy. It would provide an easy access to some of the most scenic locations in the region, she said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
NATO keen to engage with India, says top official
‘NATO has shifted noticeably in its engagement with nations ...