'Ropeways to boost tourism in Punjab'

Chandigarh, March 30

Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Maan has applauded the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh for agreeing to jointly develop ropeway projects in the Anandpur Sahib-Naina Devi and Pathankot-Dalhousie regions.The project is expected to boost the socio-economic development of both states and facilitate tourism.

The minister said the ropeway project would be a major attraction for tourists and was expected to bring a significant boost to the local economy. It would provide an easy access to some of the most scenic locations in the region, she said.