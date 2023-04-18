Row as woman 'denied' entry into Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 17

A controversy erupted when a woman claimed that she was denied entry into the Golden Temple because she had the Tricolour painted on her face, a general practice with the visitors who go to watch the ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony at Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post.

The SGPC has submitted an apology, yet the Sikh body has strongly condemned the narrative being created against the Sikhs on social media about the viral conversation between the woman devotee and the sewadar (SGPC employee) deputed at the shrine.

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said, “We are apologetic over the misbehaviour on the part of our employee towards the visitor. Taking prompt action, we have ordered an inquiry into this incident.”

BJP national spokesperson RP Singh tweeted, “The SGPC should train sewadars (staff) better and they should know how to behave with women.”