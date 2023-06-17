Row erupts over appointment of Dr Susheel Mittal as technical varsity Vice-Chancellor

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 16

A controversy has erupted over the appointment of Dr Susheel Mittal as a Vice-Chancellor of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University.

The university insiders termed it the violation of the PTU Act as Dr Mittal has a science background instead of engineering or technical.

On June 15, Governor Banwarilal Purohit had appointed Dr Mittal as the VC. The panel also comprised Dr Siby John having civil engineering and Dr HS Bains mechanical engineering background.

Dr Mittal, a professor of chemistry, has even served at the Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala.

The PTU Act 1997, under clause 10(1) states the procedure to be followed in appointing the VC. Article 10(1) of the Act states that “the Vice- Chancellor shall be appointed by the Chancellor from among distinguished persons in the field of technical education on the advice of the state government from the panel of persons recommended by the Board of Governors through a search committee to be nominated by the Board of Governors”.

The insiders said they had written to the Chief Minister and the Governor and requested them to ensure that the appointment was done on merit and as per the rules laid down in the PTU Act, but to no avail.

Interestingly, Dr John and Dr Bains have served as Dean and Registrar at the IKGPTU. Insiders said Dr Mittal had been appointed as he was allegedly associated with the RSS.

What PTU Act says