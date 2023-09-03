Row over dissolution of panchayats: Punjab govt shielding 2 babus in CMO?

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

Though the government has suspended two senior IAS officers overseeing the work of Department of Rural Development and Panchayats for the recent goof-up on dissolution of panchayats, it seems to be hell-bent upon saving two officers in the Chief Minister’s Office who caused embarrassment to the CM by pursuing him to sign a “technically flawed” decision.

There were two IAS officers who were instrumental in getting the file signed from the Chief Minister. They included 2010 batch IAS officer Kumar Amit who is posted as Special Principal Secretary to Chief Minister. He was acting as a bridge between the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats and Chief Minister on this issue.

Similarly, 2006 batch IAS officer Ravi Bhagat who, after superannuation of former Special Chief Secretary to CM Venu Prasad, is the senior-most officer in the CMO. He acts as the ears and eyes of the CM. Both of them were also in touch with the office of Advocate General.

As per the record on file, the Office of Special Principal Secretary to Chief Minister received the file on August 7 bearing Diary No 644. And they got it signed from the Chief Minister the next day.

At present, there is an army of officers serving the CM, including three IAS officers and four PCS officers.

The recent embarrassment caused by the issue to the CM has raised a big question over the competence of officers posted in the Chief Minister’s Office who ill-advised the CM to sign the “technically flawed” decision.

The whole episode also raises a question mark on the competence of officers holding important positions in CMO. According to a retired IAS officer, who served as Principal Secretary to a Chief Minister, it is a common practice that the files are returned to the department concerned if any gaps or flaws are noticed. “PS to CM acts as custodian of CMO. He has to be always alert to avoid making the CM party to any decision which can cause embarrassment to him.

“I used to put my foot down on so many issues at my own level even before it was presented to the CM. The current officers in the CMO who dealt with the matter are equally responsible for the goof-up. They had chance to save the CM from this embarrassment,” he said wishing not be identified.

All attempts to contact Ravi Bhagat and Kumar Amit remained futile as they neither responded to calls nor to messages sent on their phones.

Instrumental in getting CM’s nod