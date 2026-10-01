DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Row over ‘felling of trees’ at peafowl habitat for Rs 4-crore stadium in Punjab’s Longowal

Row over ‘felling of trees’ at peafowl habitat for Rs 4-crore stadium in Punjab’s Longowal

According to environmentalists, nearly 200 mature trees are proposed to be cleared on the approximately seven-acre site, which is believed to support more than 100 peafowls

article_Author
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:41 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Government authorities and political leaders have defended the project, citing plans to transplant trees and preserve portions of the green area. Tribune photo
Advertisement

A controversy has erupted after environmentalists alleged that shrubs are being cleared and small trees cut at midnight for the past two days in a long-established peafowl habitat in Longowal village to make way for a sports stadium.

Environmental groups and some local residents have opposed the proposed project, claiming that the site has served as a natural habitat for peacocks and peafowls for several decades.

Advertisement

They argue that the shrinking of peafowl habitats across Punjab due to deforestation has already confined the birds to only a handful of locations, and further destruction of green cover will worsen the situation.

Advertisement

Environmentalist Jasinder Kaur said authorities had allegedly moved heavy machinery to the site to begin clearing trees.

“We have received information that authorities have sent earthmovers for felling trees. This area has been home to peacocks and peafowls for many years,” she said.

Advertisement

Residents, led by Jasinder Kaur, have also submitted a representation to Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur, urging the administration to halt the felling of trees for the construction of a boundary wall for the proposed stadium, as the matter is pending in court and an environmental assessment is awaited.

Deputy Commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur said, “First of all, it is not a protected forest and secondly, after receiving the complaint of tree felling, I checked with the XEN concerned and he stated that no tree has been cut.”

The Punjab Government’s plan involves the construction of a sports stadium in Longowal village at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore. The project is being executed by Public Works Department (PWD) on a site adjoining the local police station.

According to environmentalists, nearly 200 mature trees are proposed to be cleared on the approximately seven-acre site, which is believed to support more than 100 peafowls.

Conservationists point out that peafowls depend on dense and undisturbed tree cover for roosting, nesting and foraging. They have raised concerns that any disturbance to the area could adversely affect the birds, which enjoy the highest level of legal protection under the Wildlife (Protection) Act as a Schedule-I species.

Government authorities and political leaders have defended the project, citing plans to transplant trees and preserve portions of the green area.

However, environmentalists argue that relocating trees and retaining only parts of the site will not prevent fragmentation of the habitat and could still threaten the long-term survival of the peafowl population in the area.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts