Royal family performs ritual to ‘pacify’ Badi Nadi

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, July 11

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur along with her daughter Jai Inder Kaur on Tuesday followed the age-old tradition and offered a ‘nath’ (nose pin) and ‘chura’ (bridal bangles) to Patiala’s raging Badi Nadi praying the river to cool down. She had performed the royal tradition along with her husband Capt Amarinder Singh last time in 1993, when the city witnessed flood.

The Badi Nadi, which passes through Patiala, is on a rampage and has already caused losses worth crores and flooded many areas, affecting thousands of local residents.

Preneet and Jai Inder Kaur first offered obeisance at Burj Baba Ala Singh ji at Patiala’s historic Qila Mubarak where ‘ardaas’ and ‘puja’ were held for the safety and prosperity of Patiala and Punjab. Then they proceeded to offer the ‘nath’ and ‘chura’ to the Badi Nadi near Sabzi Mandi.

Later talking to the media, Preneet said, “Due to incessant rain, there is a flood-like situation in Patiala and many other places in Punjab. This is an age-old tradition of Patiala.”

The Patiala MP appreciated the efforts of the district administration saying, “Our district administration and the Army are doing commendable efforts to ensure the safety and security of everyone and are rescuing the people. I urge the people to not panic and support the administration. If need be, people can shift temporarily to the special shelters set up by the administration.”

Answering a query on former CM Captain Amarinder Singh, she said, “He was supposed to come today but he couldn’t travel due to bad weather and he requested me and Jai Inder to fulfil this family tradition.”

On a query about the Opposition’s comments, Preneet said, “Today is not a day to do politics, we are here as citizens of Patiala and I urge you all not to pay any heed to the politically motivated comments.”

Patiala MP offers ‘nath’, ‘chura’