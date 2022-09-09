Royalty evaded, 10 trucks from Himachal impounded in Pathankot

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, September 8

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harbir Singh today impounded as many as 10 trucks laden with mining material that had entered the city from Himachal Pradesh evading the mandatory taxes, also known as royalty.

‘NARROW ESCAPE’ for Pathankot DC Pathankot DC Harbir Singh claimed he had a narrow escape when a driver, who was trying to flee, almost rammed his truck into his official car near Jhakholari. “My driver’s skills and alertness saved us,” he said.

The DC was accompanied by a team of the mining officials led by Executive Engineer and District Mining Officer Davinder Singh.

The operation, which commenced at 11 pm and went on till 5 am, was wrapped in complete secrecy. So much so, even the DC’s personal staff did not know about the plan.

At 11 pm, the DC parked his car at a vantage point near Sarna. He and his team signalled a truck to stop but on seeing the DC’s official car parked nearby, the driver panicked and tried to flee. However, the DC chased him for nearly 7 km before his car overtook the overspeeding truck and forced the driver to halt. Likewise, of the 10 trucks seized, six had to be chased before they were made to stop.

The DC said he had tangible information that nearly 30-35 odd trucks and tippers laden with sand and gravel were arriving in Punjab daily at night from HP. “These truckers were not paying royalty at the checkposts established on the Punjab-HP border. Every truck entering Punjab is bound to pay a royalty of Rs 7 per cubic feet. The vehicles impounded were defrauding the exchequer,” he added.

“The DC’s late night endeavour had the desired impact. Not many trucks entered Punjab today, fearing that they could meet the same fate,” said a mining officer.

Senior officers admitted that more such raids were sure to bring the mining offenders to their knees.

