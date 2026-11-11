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Home / Punjab / RPG launcher, pistols, drugs seized in Amritsar; 7 arrested

RPG launcher, pistols, drugs seized in Amritsar; 7 arrested

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:16 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Amritsar (Rural) police brief about the seizure of an RPG launcher, pistols and narcotics on Tuesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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The Amritsar (Rural) police, in a joint operation with central agencies, have busted multiple illegal arms and drug trafficking networks with the arrest of seven persons, including three juveniles.

The police also seized a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) 22 NETTO anti-tank missile launcher, two 9mm Glock pistols, 106 live cartridges and a large quantity of narcotics. The seized drugs included 7.904 kg of heroin, 5.152 kg of opium and 2.3 kg of ICE (methamphetamine). The police also seized a drone, a GPS tracking device and five mobile phones.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav congratulated the police force in a social media post on Tuesday.

Those arrested were Gurkirpal Singh (20), alias Gurpal, a resident of Cheecha village; Lovepreet Singh (25), alias Navpreet Singh, alias Nav, of Dhariwal village in Lopoke; Balkar Singh (41) of Kotli Dusandhi; Sukhjit Singh (19) of Ajnala; and three juveniles.

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DGP Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons and narcotics for distribution among criminal elements. Further investigations were underway to establish backward and forward linkages and identify other members of the network.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Border Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said in the first operation, a joint team of Amritsar (Rural) police and central agencies arrested Gurkirpal Singh and a juvenile and seized an RPG launcher.

In the second operation, the Lopoke police, along with the BSF, arrested Lovepreet Singh during a search operation in the Uttar Dhariwal border outpost area. Two 9 mm Glock pistols, two magazines and ammunition were seized. Two of his associates have been identified and raids are underway to arrest them.

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In the third operation, the Bhindi Saidan police, along with the BSF, arrested Balkar Singh, Sukhjit Singh and two juveniles for their alleged involvement in an ICE smuggling module. The police seized 2.3 kg of ICE. According to the investigation, Balkar Singh, whose agricultural land touches the International Border fence, had arranged drone-based cross-border consignments and engaged local youths from Ajnala for distribution.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said two additional operations led to the seizure of 7.904 kg of heroin and a tracker device near Awan Lakha Singh village. In a joint night search with the BSF in the Fatehpur border outpost area, the police seized a packet containing 5.152 kg of opium.

Five separate cases have been registered.

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