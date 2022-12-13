Tarn Taran attack: RPG smuggled from Pakistan, claim police

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 12

The Punjab Police on Monday claimed that the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) used to attack the Tarn Taran police station last week was smuggled from Pakistan.

Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said four suspects, who provided logistic support, motorcycles, etc for the RPG attack had been detained.

However, two suspects, who carried out the RPG attack, are yet to be arrested.

The rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran on Friday night, the second such attack in the state in the past seven months.

“Two persons, who executed this act, their identification process is going on....I cannot disclose any name at this stage. The process of identification and detaining of suspects is going on,” he said, adding that the police would disclose more facts including names, who were behind it and how it was done, in the coming two-three days.

He said the probe was being conducted under the supervision of Additional Director General of Police (Internal security) RN Dhoke while ADGP (Counter-intelligence) Amit Prasad was camping in Amritsar. “Prima facie, the police have got all clues of this incident,” Gill said.

