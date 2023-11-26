Rs 1,178 crore straw management machinery scam: Agriculture Department for action against 900 staffers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 25

In the multi-crore stubble management machinery scam, the Agriculture Department has recommended action against 900 employees.

Special Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, KAP Sinha confirmed the development. He said that the Agriculture Director has sent a list of around 900 employees against whom action has been recommended. The list was being examined and action would be taken against only those employees who were directly responsible.

The missing Equipment Between 2018-19 and 2021-22, a total of 90,422 straw management machines were provided to beneficiary farmers/registered farm groups/cooperative societies/FPOs and panchayats

A total of 11,275 machines (13 per cent) were found missing during a physical verification conducted by the government

Sources revealed that the list includes a large number of senior officials of the department, chief agriculture officers, agriculture officers and other junior employees from almost every district of the state. A significant number of employees whose names have figured in the list have even superannuated in the last four years.

A senior functionary of the department said each of the 900 employees was responsible for the scam. Most of them were instrumental in the physical verification of the machines and had in fact brought out the truth.

“Had they been part of the scam, they would not have produced a genuine report on physical verification in which a large number of machines were found missing from each district,” he added.

In order to check farm fires, the Centre had provided Rs 1,178 crore subsidy in a period of four years (2018-19 to 2021-22) for the purchase of 90,422 machines to farmers for individual buying and setting up machinery banks for crop residual management under the In Situ Crop Residue Management Scheme.

Following the expose done by The Tribune through a series of stories last year in July, the government had ordered physical verification of each machine given to farmers on the subsidy.

The verification had brought out a startling fact that a large number of beneficiaries remained on paper and the subsidy amount was embezzled by farmers and officials in connivance with local leaders. It was found that over 11,000 machines worth Rs 140 crore were untraceable.

The previous Congress-led government had failed to act on time and the scam continued for the next three years. Ex-Agriculture Minister Randeep Nabha had claimed that the Central subsidy of Rs 1,178 crore was given for four years for buying machinery. However, the equipment was never bought, he had claimed.

To rule out money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate had also sought documents related to the scam and started an investigation.

#Agriculture