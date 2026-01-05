Rs 1.22-cr narcotics seized from Ferozepur godowns

In a late-night crackdown, Health Department officials, in coordination with the police, raided three unlicensed godowns in the city and seized a large quantity of intoxicating tablets and capsules, including Pregabalin and Tapentadol. The seized stock is worth around Rs 1.22 crore, according to preliminary assessment.

Advertisement

The raids were conducted by teams led by Drug Control Officer (DCO) Sonia Gupta and Harjinder Singh, along with Naib Tehsildar Priya Rani and police officials, including SHO City Kashmeer Singh. Acting on specific inputs, the joint teams searched godowns located in the Krishna Nagri area and Mohalla Bawiyan.

Advertisement

The DCO said the department had received credible information about illegal storage of intoxicating medicines. “During the operation, 1,41,900 intoxicating tablets, 3,64,230 intoxicating capsules and 140 kits were seized the market value of which is around Rs 1.22 crore,” she said. During the searches, the police also seized 270 spools of banned China-made string from one of the godowns.

Advertisement

Two separate FIRs have been registered.