Rs 12L grant for Lajpat Rai memorial repair

Tribune News Service

Moga, January 28

The 158th birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai, popularly known as Punjab Kesari, was celebrated with full reverence and respect at Dhudike village in Moga district on Saturday.

Housing and Urban Development, Information and Public Relations, New and Renewable Energy Sources and Printing and Stationery Minister Aman Arora paid tributes to Rai at his memorial and announced a grant of Rs 12 lakh for renovation of the memorial as per the demand of the villagers.

Arora said that Lala Lajpat Rai had made a huge contribution in the struggle for independence.

“The Lion of Punjab’s indomitable courage and sacrifices will inspire generations to come”, he said,adding that such celebrations would not only keep alive the rich legacy of the legendary freedom fighters but also help in keeping the spirit of nationalism and patriotism alive amongst the youth.

On the occasion, the cabinet minister also visited the library and other historical places established in the memory of martyrs and freedom fighters in the village.

Arora also attended the ongoing sports tournament in the village and met the participants.